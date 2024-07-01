NEWS

TREE PLANTING COMMITMENT

Leonor Cleofas, Vice-Chairman and Administrator of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS); Melandrew Velasco, President of the Million Trees Foundation, Inc. (MTFL); and Department of Agriculture (DA) Usec. DV Savellano and other members and partners write their pledge of commitment at the MWSS Multi-Purpose Hall, MWSS Complex, Balara, Quezon City, on Monday, 1 July 2024. The annual pledging session aims to increase the number of trees planted and grown by 10 million by 2030. The AMTC is on track, with 7.8 trees planted since its launch seven years ago. The officials also handed over the plaque of appreciation to their individual members and partners during the 2023 Annual Million Tree Challenge (AMTC) Recognition and Awarding ceremony.