Pinoy jins join Korea tourneys

Veterans Patrick King Perez, Veronica Garces and Jubilee Briones banner the strong SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team that will see action in both the Chuncheon Korea Open and Daegu World University Championships in South Korea on 5 to 14 July.

Aside from the three — part of the 12-player PH team that took part in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games in China — the Philippine Taekwondo Association said 32 other finest Filipino jins will vie for supremacy in both Poomsae (Forms) and Kyorugi (Free Sparring) events.

As in the past, the PTA is confident the PH team will perform prominently in the event especially Perez, who distinguished himself as the country’s first medal winner — bronze in poomsae — in last year’s Asiad.

David Cea, another member of that squad who is fighting in the -74kg, will lead the men’s team in free sparring along with Kent John Ilde Banzon (-54kg), Melbourne Johnroyce Jerome Lustado (-58kg) Dex Ian Chavez (-63kg), Legolas Penaredondo (-63kg), Study Jay Gilbuena, Mythaious Angelous Francois Lustado (-55kg), Lhord Jared Patrick Pasaron (-65kg), Nusair Lao (-75kg.), Justin Mark Agno (-80kg.), Israel Cantos (-87kg).

Garces (-49kg) and Briones (-62kg) will be joined by Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg), Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Rryshel Jasmine Ramirez (-46kg), Tachiana Keizha Mangin (-49), Merica Lillyn Chan (-57kg), and Rhiyanne Agatha Shay Cadilena (-46kg).

Other members of the men’s poomsae squad are Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Ian Matthew Corton, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape and Joaquin Dominic Tuzon.

Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Zyka Agelica Santiago, Stella Nicole Yape will comprise the women’s squad.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Filipino jins are also preparing for the Asian Indoor Martial Ars Games scheduled on 21-25 November in Bangkok, Thailand and the World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships on 30 Nov. to 4 December in Hongkong.

Accompanying the athletes are coaches Carlos Jose Padilla V, Christian Al dela Cruz and Kirstie Elaine Alora for free sparring and Rani Ann Ortega for poomsae.