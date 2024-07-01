Phl secures access to Korean market for agri products

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Philippines and South Korea, both nations pledged enhanced cooperation in agricultural development to bolster economic growth and improve the livelihoods of their farmers.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Agriculture disclosed that Letters of Intent (LoI) were signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and the Korean Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) during a bilateral meeting in Seoul last 11 June.

The LoI signing was witnessed by Philippine Ambassador Maria Theresa B. Dizon de Vega and some officials from DA and MAFRA.

As keen on deepening cooperation with MAFRA, Laurel outlined initiatives to secure market access for Philippine agricultural exports to the Korean market, such as calamansi and poultry products.

Furthermore, in recognition of the collaboration since the establishment of the Philippine Agriculture Office in Seoul under Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang in 2016, the agricultural chief presented special local fresh avocado fruits and okra as tokens of appreciation.

The Philippines gained market access for fresh avocados in 2023 and fresh okra in 2021.

During his visit, Laurel inaugurated the Philippine pavilion at Seoul Food Expo 2024, showcasing products from the Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association and a delegation of DA agribusiness exporters and convened with the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative and potential investors.

“The events underscore the commitment of both nations to deepen agricultural ties, capitalize on trade opportunities, and promote mutual prosperity as they mark 75 years of fruitful partnership,” the statement read.

Bilateral relations between the two countries began on 3 March 1949.

Last week, Laurel announced in a forum that tariffs on banana exports to South Korea are expected to be reduced soon.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement last year, prioritizing enhanced market access for key Philippine products.