Philppines is Southeast Asia’s best

For avid trail runners, all roads led to Bontoc, Mountain Province last weekend for the inaugural Southeast Asian Trail Cup (SEATRC) mounted by the Philippine Trail Running Association (PHILTRA) and Tawid Mountain Marathon.

Among the attendees were Janet Ng, President of the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), who is based in HongKong.

Last Thursday, I and my fellow trail buffs from WeKenRun fetched Ms. Ng from the airport and embarked on a nine-hour roadtrip to Bontoc, Mountain Province.

We were billeted in a retreat house with some of the international athletes. Bontoc, unlike nearby Sagada, only has a handful of inns, but I have a feeling that will soon change.

I remember that months back, when PHILTRA was deciding the venue for the race, the Vice-President and Secretary General, Christine Ferrera, was already pushing for Bontoc, Mountain Province. A lot were skeptical due to the distance and the logistical nightmare of bringing hundreds of people to this rather remote locality for the event.

As the weekend unfolded, however, it became clear that Bontoc was indeed the perfect choice.

The day after we arrived, there was a parade of nations, where the athletes witnessed the richness of local Igorot culture through song and dance.

As we walked through the streets of this small town, we had a stunning 360 degree view of the surrounding mountains. The locals clapped, cheered, and were raring for the visitors to see what Bontoc could offer.

It was a Royal Order of the Spanish Colonial Government that created Bontoc in 1858 to cover independent tribes of Igorots.

The Igorots who defied the colonizers bravely fought their Spanish conquerors armed only with bolos, spears, head axes, and shields. The local warriors inflicted much damage against their Spanish counterparts and eventually took over the Bontoc garrison with the aid of revolutionary forces of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo.

This weekend our local “warriors” once again showed their superior skill and grit, this time, against the athletes from Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The first event was the Vertical Uphill Category which was a six-kilometer uphill race from Bontoc Poblacion to the summit of Mount Fato, with an elevation gain of over 800 meters. Our athletes John Ray Onifa and Cara Dacnis bagged the silver medals for the male and female categories, respectively.

Then the gold medals came one after another.

Our Elizabeth Dangadang bested all the females in the Long Trail (77-kilometer) category while John Ray Onifa and Trisha Reyes dominated in the Short Trail (33-kilometer) category.

Godfrey Farnican ruled the 12 kilometer Mountain Classic while young athletes Rayven Jay Etta and Luisa Cuerpo stood out in the under 20 male and female categories.

Our silver medalists were Larry Apolinario and Angelie Cabalo for the 77-km Long Trail, Romnick Tongkaling and Christabel Martes for the 37-km Short Trail, Charlotte Ann Muyco for the 12-km Mountain Classic and Lance Naral for the 12-km Mountain Classic under 20.

Veteran Arnie Macarenas took bronze in the 77-km Long Trail and so with Godwin Mirar and Samuel Bango for the 37-km Short Trail and 12km Mountain Classic, respectively.

The Philippines landed at the top of the final gold and overall medal tally with five gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals.

The open categories, consisting of the full marathon, half marathon and 12-kilometer races were equally exciting. Locals from Mountain Province dominated the races where one could pick up so many inspiring stories. Rafy Ciano, a local legend, bagged the silver medal (Archie Paran from Davao won the gold) in the full marathon category wearing tattered running shoes and gear.

When he crossed the finish line, the insole of his shoe was completely torn open exposing his foot.

Like him, many of the local runners have an abundance of talent but unfortunately do not have the means to sometimes even register for races. PHILTRA’s Ferrera said they hope to address this.

“Honing and supporting these local talents is part of the association’s objectives.”

PHILTRA is hoping to develop our pool of local athletes for possible fielding in the 2023 Brisbane Olympics where trail running may likely be included as an event.

The foreign runners said they were enthralled by the picturesque race routes, which included the Maligcong rice terraces, Mount Fato, and Mount Kupapey.

The thick fog in the early morning amid the decades old pine trees transformed the mountains into an otherworldly realm.

Even ITRA’s Ng, who ran the 42-km race, said she was taken with the beauty of the place.

Tawid’s Roland Wang, the Race Director, said they made sure the race route was not just scenic but offered just the right level of difficulty to challenge even the most seasoned of trail runners.

Having participated in the half marathon category, I can attest to the “challenging” part given the seemingly endless ascents and steep, slippery descents. I had to employ all the tricks in my limited running arsenal just to ensure I’d make it to the cut-off time.

It was reassuring that there were nearly a hundred medics and marshalls scattered throughout the routes and the aid stations were all well-equipped with food and hydration.

It literally took a village of volunteers to make this event a resounding success. Congratulations PHILTRA and Tawid!

I also wish to thank and congratulate the Daily Tribune on its anniversary. Cheers and more power to my DT Family!