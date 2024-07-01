Paul joins Wemby in San Antonio

NEW YORK (AFP) --- Chris Paul is set to form a partnership with Victor Wembanyama at the San Antonio Spurs next season after agreeing to a one-year $11-million deal with the franchise, reports said Sunday as NBA free agency got underway.

The 39-year-old, 12-time NBA All-Star, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season, will now spend his 20th season in Texas as he chases an elusive first championship ring.

Paul was used sparingly by the Warriors last year, making only 18 starts at an average of 11.9 points and 7.3 assists.

However, the likely future Hall of Famer provides crucial experience in a young squad that is being built around the talents of French prodigy Wembanyama under the guidance of veteran coach Gregg Popovich.

Paul is also an avowed admirer of Wembanyama, describing the towering 7-foot-4 center as the player best placed to be the figurehead of the league in years to come.

“Wemby is different and he’s the guy you’re talking about after the game,” Paul said.

“Wemby is the guy that, after the game in the locker room we all were talking about playing against him. We literally all had to change how we shot a little bit.”

The Warriors announced earlier Sunday they had waived Paul in a move to save luxury tax funds.

Golden State star guard Klay Thompson is now a free agent. The 13-year NBA veteran, every second of it played for the Warriors, is expected to have talks with Dallas, Philadelphia, the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.