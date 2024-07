Photos

NEW MAKATI POLICE AND FIRE STATIONS

Makati Local Government Officials, led by Mayor Abby Binay, officially opened the new Makati City Police and Fire Station buildings located along Buendia Avenue in Barangay San Antonio, Makati, as part of the city's initiative to provide enhanced safety and security services to Makatizens during the ceremony on Monday, 1 July 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ