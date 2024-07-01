NDA denies importing culled goats

The National Dairy Authority (NDA) maintained on Monday it played no part in the importation of goats that were later culled after being found to have contracted Q fever.

It took exception to “numerous rumors and innuendo circulating online and among livestock stakeholders” regarding its alleged role in the importation of the goats.

Q fever was detected at a government breeding station in Marinduque.

The dairy agency said the Department of Agriculture has created an investigation team to assess the situation.

“We assure everyone that currently the NDA has not received any report from its assisted farms nationwide regarding any of its dairy animals exhibiting symptoms of Q fever,” it said.

The NDA has encouraged dairy farmers to adopt maximum safety and health precautions.

Preventive measures against the potential spread of Q fever are being implemented, such as depopulation of the farms where sick animals were discovered.

On 21 June, the Bureau of Animal Industry confirmed the first case in the Philippines of Q fever, a zoonotic disease transmissible to humans.

Two dozen imported goats left in the quarantine facility in Pampanga were also condemned to eliminate any possible source of Q fever infection.

The DA recently banned the importation of live goats from the US.