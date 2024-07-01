Makati inaugurates new central police, fire stations

The local government of Makati City has inaugurated its newest Makati Central Police and Fire Stations which boosted and expand both agencies’ capabilities to serve and protect the welfare of Makatizens.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has led the kick off of the new facilities located in Barangay San Antonio along with Makati Representative Luis Campos and other city government officials.

In an interview, Binay said that their foremost concern in building the new facilities for the police and the fire department is the safety and security of their residents.

“We really wanted to secure the community so the residents can feel that they are safe. Safety and security is really are primary concern for building these facilities for the police and our fire department,” Binay said.

The 3,249-square meter, three-story police station located along Malugay Street, is made of steel and concrete and contains a secure detention cell installed with closed-circuit television cameras and a fire detection and alarm system.

Aside from the separate offices for the chief of police and various divisions and sections, the station also has a women and children protection desk, complaint desk, operations center, training room and conference room and a clinic.

Meantime, the 1,778-square meter, three-story fire station located in Buendia Avenue, was built with steel, concrete mat foundation and lightweight wall materials. It can house up to four firetrucks in its parking bay and has a fire pole.

Binay said the buildings has an air conditioning, exhaust fans, CCTV system, fire detection and alarm system, fire extinguishers, voice and data system, and public address system, among others.

Both structures are a testament to the city’s proactive approach in promoting climate-change awareness and sustainability as they are installed with solar panels to harness solar energy for their power needs.

“We have made sure to include solar panels in the design of both buildings in line with Makati’s ongoing transition towards renewable energy,” Binay said.

“We are proud to provide our police and fire departments with the modern resources they need to serve our city effectively. This investment reflects our dedication to the well-being and safety of all residents and stakeholders of Makati. These new facilities symbolize our commitment to protecting our citizens and ensuring swift response in times of need,” she added.

Since 2017, the local government of Makati has been providing substantive logistical support to the city police and fire departments and from the city’s executive budget this year, P69.2 million and P15.8 million have been allocated for the police department and fire department, respectively.

In 2023, the city allocated P114.9 million for the police department and P15.8 million for the fire department.

The equipment provided by the city to the police department include brand new patrol vehicles — both four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles -— high-powered firearms, body cameras, a mobile command vehicle, and rescue boats.

For the fire department, the city has provided protective gears for firefighters, a mobile command vehicle, a chemical fire truck, rescue boats with fire pump, mobile fire suppression gear, and portable foam compressors.