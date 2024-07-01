Dengue cases rising — DoH

The Department of Health (DoH) reported a slight increase in dengue cases in the country on Monday. The number of cases has risen by 10 percent, from 5,547 reported from 5 to 18 May to 6,082 cases reported from 19 May to 1 June.

Meanwhile, the DoH logged 4,689 cases from 2 to 15 June.

It, however, cautioned that the number may still change due to incoming late reports.

From the start of 2024 to 15 June, a total of 77,867 dengue cases have already been reported, with 205 deaths.

The DoH noted that the number of cases this year is 15 percent higher than the previous year’s tally of 67,576 for the same period.

During the period from 5 May to 1 June, only five regions did not experience an increase in cases: National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

The Health department vowed to continue monitoring and assessing the situation to implement necessary measures and interventions.

The DoH's “4S” strategy to combat dengue includes: Search and Destroy mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating stagnant water and their containers; Self-protection measures such as using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants; Seek early consultation with a doctor or health worker for any symptoms; and Support fogging or spraying in a local hotspot or outbreak areas where an increase in cases is registered.

“One solution to dengue, while basic in principle, needs collective and sustained action. The rise in cases this year is still early and much can still be done,” said DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

“We call on local governments to lead the way — Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds!” Herbosa added.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes. It is common in warm, tropical climates and can lead to a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe.

The most common symptoms of dengue fever are high fever (40 degrees centigrade), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands and rash.

Symptoms usually appear between four and 10 days after infection and last for two to seven days. Most people recover within a week.