Bong Go supports Davao Oriental State University graduates

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Saturday, 29 June, attended the commencement exercises of Davao Oriental State University (DORSU), as guest of honor and speaker, held at the university's main campus in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

The event celebrated the achievements of 1,516 graduates from various faculties, including the Graduate School, Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Faculty of Computing, Data Sciences, Engineering, and Technology, Faculty of Governance, Business, and Management, Faculty of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Teacher Education.

In his address, Senator Go lauded the graduates for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the significance of their academic journey. "You should all congratulate yourselves for reaching this far. Despite being from different courses, you have each faced and overcome your unique challenges," he remarked.

The senator also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the parents and guardians, highlighting their crucial role in supporting the graduates. “Bilang isang magulang din, iba ang feeling ng isang ama na makapagtapos ang kanyang anak. Mayroon lang akong pakiusap sa mga graduates, pasalamatan natin ang ating mga magulang. Halikan natin, yakapin natin mamaya sa pag uwi,” he likewise urged the graduates.

“Kaming mga magulang, wala kaming ibang ginawa kundi mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang amin mga anak sa pagpagpapa-aral. Bilang ganti po, pagkatapos nito, ‘wag po natin kalimutan na pasalamatan ang ating mga magulang,” he added.

Senator Go praised the faculty and the entire DORSU community for their commitment to education. He acknowledged the university as a second home for the students and the teachers as second parents.

The senator encouraged the graduates to continue learning even after graduation, sharing his own experiences. He emphasized that learning does not stop at graduation; even as a senator, he continues to learn.

He recounted that his journey to the Senate was unexpected, but his desire to serve and provide for the people guided him. Following the advice of former President Rodrigo Duterte, he always strives to do what is right, trusting that everything else will follow.

“May pakiusap lang ako sa inyo mga estudyante, sa mga graduates, bagong challenge ito sa inyo. Mahalin ninyo ang kapwa, mahalin ninyo ang inyong mga magulang. (Malay niyo,) pagdating ng panahon, (pumasok kayo sa) public service (tulad ko) at magseserbisyo kayo sa mga mamamayan,” said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service.

“Ang tanging payo ko na natutunan ko kay former president Duterte: gawin lang ang tama, unahin ang kapakanan ng inyong kapwa, at hinding hindi kayo magkakamali,” he advised.

Senator Go assured the graduates of his continued support for programs that enhance the education system. "As your senator, I will push for necessary programs to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed," he declared, instilling hope for a brighter future.

Go highlighted the significant progress made during the administration of former President Duterte, particularly with the enactment of Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. This law has provided free education to many impoverished students at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions.

Building on this, he co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aimed at expanding the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES).

Additionally, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students, including Indigenous students, those from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities.

The senator also addressed the financial challenges students face, citing his co-authorship and co-sponsorship of RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees.

Just last week, Go heralded a significant advancement in educational equity as the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" became a law, waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for qualified students. Go, who is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, cited that the new law targets natural-born Filipino students who are among the top 10 percent of their graduating high school class and come from families below the poverty threshold.

Meanwhile, another recently signed law RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored is a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.

Moreover, he is advocating for a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters through his filed SBN 1864. Go is also promoting the mental health of students and educators with Senate Bill Nos. 379 and 1786, which he also pushed for. The bills aim to nurture an educational environment that supports both learning and personal growth.

“Ako na inyong Senator kuya Bong Go (ay) patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo yan sa Diyos. Maraming salamat at congratulations to the Class 2024! Mabuhay kayong lahat! Salamat po,” he concluded

On the same day, Senator Go also assisted vulnerable sectors of the city. He then attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Davao Oriental Chapter Provincial Congress and oversaw an ambulance turnover ceremony. Additionally, Go participated in the opening of a Sports Cup in the province.