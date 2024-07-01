Anti-dengue Wolbachia needs testing — DoH

Project Wolbachia, an initiative of Singapore that uses bacteria in mosquitoes to disrupt dengue transmission, still needs “rigorous and independent” monitoring and evaluation before being implemented in the country.

The Department of Health (DoH), echoing the World Health Organization, made the recommendation to conduct a pilot testing for the project.

According to Singapore’s National Environment Agency, Project Wolbachia uses male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti (Wolbachia-Aedes) mosquitoes to reduce the dengue mosquito population.

Since its implementation in the country in 2023, Singapore was able to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, with up to 77 percent of people less likely to get dengue in the release areas.

Up by 10 percent from the 5,547 cases reported from 5 to 18 May, the DoH recorded 6,082 cases from 19 May to 1 June.The DoH noted a decrease in dengue cases in the country, logging 4,689 cases from 2 to 15 June