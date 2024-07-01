AN ALL-INCLUSIVE AFFAIR PFF clarifies Filipinas spots open for all

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) cleared up the issue regarding the resignation of Filipinas team manager Jefferson Cheng.

Football president John Gutierrez clarified that he was supposed to sit down with Cheng and talk about the activities and programs to maintain a competitive women’s national team for future tournaments.

He, however, was shocked to learn of Cheng’s resignation.

“My recollection was there was a request for approval on a certain activity and we responded that we needed to sit down and discuss. To our surprise, he resigned, and the federation wanted to discuss the activities. That’s all the details I can share,” Gutierrez said.

“As for people resigning after Sir Jeff resigned, that’s false information.”

Cheng announced last month that he’s stepping down as the chief benefactor of the Filipinas program.

Gutierrez, who assumed the presidency last year after the amiable former football head Mariano “Nonong” Araneta exhausted his term limit, denied that the PFF meddled with the team's selection process for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup last May.

“The federation’s responsibility is to give every Filipino and Filipina a chance in the national team. I think we have to be well represented from both a local base and an overseas base,” Gutierrez said.

“I don't think it would be fair if we have all local-based players and vice versa. So, I think it's just right to have the team composed of a mixed quota and well-represented. Again, we're looking at the youth teams here.”

Cheng bankrolled the successful Filipinas program, bringing the Philippine women’s football squad into the global stage.

With his support, the Filipinas won the 2022 AFF Championship and finished fourth in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, earning a historic ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas turned heads when Sarina Bolden delivered the winning header in the Filipinas’ 1-0 upset of New Zealand in their World Cup debut.

PFF national team director Freddy Gonzalez, who is also the team manager for the men’s football team, took over as interim manager for the Filipinas.

Gonzalez, a former national team player, said he will meet Cheng this week.

“This week is going to be a big turnover of all the aspects of the women’s football team,” Gonzalez said.

“At some point, he might want to come back. We’ll see but we will keep in touch.”