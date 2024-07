(July 01 2024)………..Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Vice-Chairman and Administrator Leonor Cleofas, in collaboration with the Million Trees Foundation, Inc (MTFL) President Melandrew Velasco, hand over the plaque of appreciation to their individual members and partners during the 2023 Annual Million Tree Challenge (AMTC) Recognition and Awarding ceremony at the MWSS Multi-Purpose Hall, MWSS Complex, Balara, Quezon City, on Monday, July 1, 2024.……….Photo/Analy Labor