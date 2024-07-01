ALYSSA MUHLACH DROPS DEBUT SINGLE ‘PAALAM’

Actress-beauty queen Alyssa Muhlach ventures into recording with her debut single “Paalam” released under Tarsier Records.

The R&B pop single is about bidding goodbye to a possessive lover, asserting independence and taking control of one’s life.

Its music video released last 28 June stars Chie Filomeno and Jake Cuenca portraying a couple in a toxic relationship. The MV also showcases Alyssa in a “boss girl” role, highlighting the empowering message of the song.

Alyssa penned “Paalam” with Nhiko Sabiniano of Nameless Kids, who also produced the song and Trisha Denise.

Prior to her entry into recording, Alyssa was seen in movies Clarita and Hellcome Home and in the hit ABS-CBN series 2 Good 2 Be True. The budding singer was previously crowned Reina Hispanoamericana in 2018.

Check out Alyssa’s “Paalam” single, now available on various streaming platforms. For details, follow Tarsier Records on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.