60K distressed OFWs get P1B from DMW

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac disclosed on Monday that the department had disbursed P1 billion from its P2.8 billion action fund, aiding approximately 62,000 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

They were affected by global issues such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, unrest in Sudan, and legal disputes between employees and employers.

Cacdac reported that 54,000 OFWs received assistance for their labor-related claims.

In July 2023, the DMW assumed responsibility for the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Assistance to Nationals program, which supports Filipinos in distress abroad.

Cacdac emphasized ongoing efforts to address complaints related to employers, including issues such as disrupted employment, inadequate wages, and workplace abuse, along with cases where employers counter-sue workers on charges like theft or immigration violations.

Cacdac also highlighted an "unprecedented" financial package now provided to distressed OFWs, with each returning Filipino receiving P50,000, a substantial increase from previous sums ranging from P10,000 to P20,000.

The DMW is exploring ways to improve access to these funds and expand hotlines for OFWs and their families seeking assistance.

The DMW chief noted that the One Repatriation Command Center facilitates the monthly reunion of 900 OFWs with their families.