WORK IN PROGRESS

Construction workers from Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 7 were seen walking on the rail track during their break time on Friday, 28 June. As of May 2024, the project is 69.86% complete. According to DOTr, the Quezon City leg is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. This means commuters will be able to use 12 stations of the MRT-7 between North Triangle and Sacred Heart by December 2025