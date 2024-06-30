Some thoughts on how modern tech impacts architecture, fashion and film

Gabriel Luis Jesus ‘Gab’ N. Brioso Architect and part-time faculty member, BS in Architecture Program

“Questions and conversations that center around the amalgamation between technology and architecture are perceived a bit differently locally. Architecture being a discipline that heavily relies on tangible medium to express its craft has a bit of a parasitic relationship with technology. For the longest time, technology’s influence on the discipline has existed within the lens of it being a tool — a tool for visualization, a tool for construction, a tool for efficiency and such. What I am interested in, as a person who’s practice sits in-between architecture and digital art and design, is how technology can be misused instead.

“Historically, technology in architecture has been a construct that existed as a means to an end. It is a tool that you use to augment your design process or workflow to achieve something bespoke. But in the landscape of today, it has developed so much to the point where it becomes its own space, its own medium, its own world. In my practice and in my pedagogy, this is what I am interested in probing. I have always believed that architecture is not just about the creation of buildings, but rather a logical systematization of qualities, properties and experiences; be it aesthetic, functional or structural. Digital space also possesses these qualities which made me think about how architecture can sort of encroach towards this relatively new domain. Technology has always been the external thing that you inject to expedite the development of architecture. But can it be the other way around? Can there be an architectural way to create artful and creative digital spaces? Especially in a world where we spend most of our waking hours sifting through digital interfaces? These questions are what I use as fuel for the prompts in my classes as an educator in Benilde’s Architecture program; and these questions are also the crux of my work as a visual artist, digital designer and architect.

“I think the role of the architect has changed with the technology of today. Before we used to be consumers and acquisitors. But today, we have the opportunity to partake in its development and in its flourishing.”