Some thoughts on how modern tech impacts architecture, fashion and film

A product of human progress, technology has been part of human development since the beginning of civilization. It is also integral in art since the beginning as humans learned to use tools made from stone, wood and bone, the start of technology, in creative expression and art-making.
As technology evolves, so does art, helping shape it and even give birth to forms, allowing for larger and freer manifestation of creativity. In recent times, as technology became more advanced with the emergence of computers, digital technology and artificial intelligence, questions about it became a itself a subject of art, admonishing us with its dangers.
Faculty members and students of architecture, fashion design and film of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde reflected on the question of how modern technologies have shaped their fields of art, artmaking, design and creative process both in positive and negative ways, and shared their insights.
Gabriel Luis Jesus ‘Gab’ N. Brioso Architect and part-time faculty member, BS in Architecture Program
“Questions and conversations that center around the amalgamation between technology and architecture are perceived a bit differently locally. Architecture being a discipline that heavily relies on tangible medium to express its craft has a bit of a parasitic relationship with technology. For the longest time, technology’s influence on the discipline has existed within the lens of it being a tool — a tool for visualization, a tool for construction, a tool for efficiency and such. What I am interested in, as a person who’s practice sits in-between architecture and digital art and design, is how technology can be misused instead.
“Historically, technology in architecture has been a construct that existed as a means to an end. It is a tool that you use to augment your design process or workflow to achieve something bespoke. But in the landscape of today, it has developed so much to the point where it becomes its own space, its own medium, its own world. In my practice and in my pedagogy, this is what I am interested in probing. I have always believed that architecture is not just about the creation of buildings, but rather a logical systematization of qualities, properties and experiences; be it aesthetic, functional or structural. Digital space also possesses these qualities which made me think about how architecture can sort of encroach towards this relatively new domain. Technology has always been the external thing that you inject to expedite the development of architecture. But can it be the other way around? Can there be an architectural way to create artful and creative digital spaces? Especially in a world where we spend most of our waking hours sifting through digital interfaces? These questions are what I use as fuel for the prompts in my classes as an educator in Benilde’s Architecture program; and these questions are also the crux of my work as a visual artist, digital designer and architect.
“I think the role of the architect has changed with the technology of today. Before we used to be consumers and acquisitors. But today, we have the opportunity to partake in its development and in its flourishing.”
Juan Luis P. Frio BS Architecture student
“As an architecture student, one of my primary concerns is speed and efficiency when completing my projects. Learning to manipulate our current-day technology as a tool to aid my studies has proven to be one of the key factors in my progression. Consuming tutorial videos on YouTube on how to model my projects has saved me hours; Let’s not forget the physical modeling process that requires time and dexterity that sadly not all of us have the luxury of. Advancements in 3D printing have given me access to a plethora of possibilities in manufacturing my projects not only in architecture but in my other creative hobbies as well.
“One thing I do fear with our technology is the overreliance on it that we lose our human touch. As a student in the arts & science industry, it’s very important for me to use it solely as a tool and not to define my work. It is that key balance, a thin line between technology working for us, or us working for technology.”
Raphael Aaron R. Galang BS Architecture student
“It is interesting to note how modern technology has this kind of ‘playful’ aspect, wherein the hybridity between the physical and digital produces a lot of diversity in ways that each of these two worlds harmonize with each other. It definitely has made a huge impact positively especially in architecture, as it tries to tackle and explore a different kind of language, where multiple ideas from the physical world merge with digital space in order to provide unique and immersive experiences. In the class that I am currently taking, Emergent Architecture 1 (EMERGE01), we are tasked to create a Multispace, wherein we start off by 3D scanning objects of childhood memories and integrating video-game architecture to create this world, which challenges the way we think of space and experience today by allowing architecture to adapt to these weird, alien-like forms that introduces new forms of function. Outputs of the models scanned and created are 3D printed and an interactive discourse is conducted every week to explain how each space relates to one another. Overall, modern technology has shaped my way of thinking in the way I approach architecture holistically and will continue to be an exciting tool to use that helps produce novel ideas.”
Keith M. Gorgonio BS Architecture student
“Dealing with a space in its multiplicitous nature is, I have to admit, overwhelmingly complicated. The introduction of technology urges us to navigate a world that is simultaneously physical and digital. Our Emergent Architecture 1 class explores this by unearthing architectural programs within the faults, obscurities, and tensions innate to forms primarily generated by 3D scans of the former, then experienced in the realm of the latter. Visual storytelling fuels our navigation of the technology at hand, drawing significant context from the multilayered narratives and levels found in mediums such as video games, films, and even the internet. This type of presentation further liberalizes the artmaking process, although the cultural shift it triggers still presents practical challenges. For instance, simply continuing to attend the class implies consent to the inherently steep learning curve it demands, which may not be accessible to all architecture students.”
Jacob Aldrian P. Orbe BS Architecture student
“Benilde prides itself on being at the forefront of architectural pedagogy in the Philippines. It strives to purposefully integrate the use of new technologies in the design and art of architecture. As a Benildean student, I was exposed to technological advancements in this field of endeavor as early as the first year of college. This is due to the introduction of computer-aided design (CAD), various 3D modeling software, and artificial intelligence, among others. Modern technology became advantageous to me as it gave me leverage in my pursuit to improve my design language and become a proficient architecture student. Moreover, Benilde Architecture offers Emergent Architecture, one of its specialization tracks, which I am currently taking. In this specialization, we are given opportunities to delve further into emerging technologies and concepts in architecture. We are also able to explore digital space, to practice limitless creative freedom, and to imagine and reimagine our reality. Through this way of learning and exploration, we can revolutionize the traditional practice of architecture at local and global levels.”
Kyla Nicole Vargas BS Architecture student
“Modern technology has definitely paved its way in the field of architecture in a positive manner, expanding the boundaries of creativity and innovation. As an architecture student, I use digital tools and softwares such as CAD, and Sketchup for precise and detailed iterations, whereas Rhinoceros 8 (with grasshopper) helps me to explore difficult to imagine forms, pushing the limits of conventional geometrical infrastructures. These digital tools have revolutionized the design processes by making visualization and planning complex structures more efficient, accurate and of course, possible. Recently, we’ve also had the chance to tap into creating a digital environment by exploring how algorithms or digital space could influence an idea or action. It was an opportunity to integrate digital scans, through the use of Polycam, into our work and how it transforms into a whole new surrounding with endless narrative to guide its direction. Overall, modern technology has not only enhanced our current capabilities but also unlocked the potential possibilities for the future of architectural design. As technologies continue to evolve, they propel our design processes further by enabling feats that were once thought impossible.”
Jhun Ablaza Monterde AB Film student
“As a filmmaker, indeed modern technology was a huge help in shaping the industry. Film is a kind of digital media that cannot exist without technology. Starting from the cameras, lighting, and sound, all of these help filmmakers like me to put the story that was just once in our mind come to life and be seen by the general audiences. This type of technology advances the field of filmmaking, the more it is moving forward, the more ways for the industry to tell and show stories that mirror reality.”
Sean-Luigi Zakiel F. Gonzaga Clothing designer and faculty member of Fashion Design and Merchandising Program
“Since college, I was always amazed that you can do art with a computer. I learned how to harness its capabilities and learned its potential what this ‘tool’ can be used for and how it can better my craft. It made things simpler to do with minimal effort. Illustrating with a computer is like a cheat in which you can create multiple effects in the same illustration.
“Aside from illustrating, I started creating clothes from different programs in the computer. Once technology evolved again, I started creating clothes in 3D, which made it more convenient in seeing what the results will be.
“Technology is ever changing with the times, and it is a necessary tool that benefits all. But at the same time, we have been reliant to it to the point that we have become too attached to it. A fine line between convenience and laziness that some of us forgot.
“It would be hard for me to see myself not using a computer to create my craft, but I will not attach myself to it that much since I know like tool, It also deserve to be properly maintained.”
Roxoanne Bagano-Dizon Faculty member of Fashion Design and Merchandising Program
Positive impacts:
1. Innovation in design and production.
•Creativity. Technologies like 3D printing and CAD have enabled more intricate and innovative designs.
•Efficiency. Automation and advanced machinery speed up production processes, reducing costs and time.
2. Sustainability.
•Eco-friendly materials. Advances in fabric technology have introduced sustainable materials. Like turning ocean plastic waste into fibers to create new fabrics.
•Transparency. Blockchain can ensure ethical sourcing and manufacturing processes.
3. Customization and fit.
•Personalization. Body scanning and virtual try-on technology enable custom-fit clothing, enhancing customer satisfaction.
4. Marketing and reach.
•Global reach. E-commerce and social media allow brands to reach a wider audience instantaneously.
•Targeted marketing. Data analytics enables personalized marketing strategies, increasing sales and customer engagement.
5. Consumer experience.
•Convenience. Online shopping and AR/VR try-ons make it easier for consumers to shop.
•Engagement. Social media fosters community and direct interaction between brands and customers.
Negative impacts:
1. Sustainability challenges such as fast fashion. Increased production capabilities at low costs have led to the rise of fast fashion, contributing to significant environmental waste and poor labor practices.
2. Job displacement. Automation and technological advancements have led to job losses in traditional manufacturing roles.
3. Privacy concerns such as data collection. The extensive use of data for targeted marketing raises concerns about data privacy and security.
4. Consumer culture, particularly, overconsumption. The ease and convenience of online shopping can lead to overconsumption and disposable attitudes toward clothing.
5. Cyber threats and e-commerce vulnerabilities. As online shopping grows, so do the risks of cyber-attacks and fraud.
“To sum it all up, modern technology in fashion brings both transformative benefits and notable challenges. While it has fueled innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and consumer engagement, it has also led to sustainability issues, job displacement, and cybersecurity concerns. Balancing these pros and cons is crucial for the industry’s future.”
Joshua D. Balat AB Fashion Design and Merchandising student
“Modern technology has significantly shaped my field of art and artmaking in predominantly positive ways. I took up Multimedia Arts for senior high school, exposing me to a lot of design software. Took me a lot of soul-searching to switch to fashion design, as that’s how I really want to express my ideas as a young creative, kind of giving me an edge in fashion designing since I’ve had experience with all types of creative media, from videomaking for fashion films, 3D design software such as Clo3D, Blender and other tools that allow me for more exact and detailed pattern creation, fitting and virtual prototyping. They save time and decrease the need for actual samples during the design process, allowing me to iterate designs more rapidly and effectively. I’ve also played with 3D printing for one of my projects for Fashion History. 3D printing enables the creation of digital sculptures, good for prototyping for when you are making metal pieces for accessories or other unique garment components. I think overall modern technology has innovated my field of art when it comes to efficiency and the idea of ‘limit-ness’ creativity. Nonetheless, a creative’s vision and hard work is still required in making digital works into real life. As a fashion designer, these types of technology can be too reliable and it is bad to be over-reliant on technology since a designer’s storytelling is the core factor of a [being a] fashion designer. These tools help you get a grasp of a vision. Downside I can think of is the increased production of fast fashion since these software tools can be used by big industries, and the ease of producing and marketing new designs quickly can contribute to the fast fashion cycle, leading to overproduction, waste, and ethical concerns regarding labor practices.”
Dom S. Aquio AB Fashion Design and Merchandising student
“It’s quite difficult for me to establish myself as a fashion student who is developing in the digital sphere and finding my own idea of how to express my own aesthetic through clothing. But this program has forced me in a good way to immerse and know myself in an environment where I can see the part of me that is relevant to my industry. Making my own textiles, developing real branding, and extending my thoughts help me prepare for my business and enable me to share and offer new perspectives.
“I think that technology will always be a part of our lives. It’s not just that we have generational problems; sometimes we have other things to consider when creating art, such as planning and researching trends that are influenced by social media. But as future holders, I believe we have the opportunity to push ourselves to lean on our own ideas by immersing ourselves in a place that we want to represent, to produce our own art from scratch, and to gain confidence in showcasing the talent that our programs offer.”
Juan Paolo Gomez AB Fashion Design and Merchandising student
“Modern technology has shaped my field of art and art-making. I’m what you call a traditional artist, so growing up I would spend my free time painting and sketching using traditional materials like paint, ink and pencils. I feel more in control when I use a traditional medium to create art. However, in recent years, I’ve tried to dip my toes into digital art because many of my peers are doing so. It was challenging at first because it was difficult adjusting to using a stylus, navigating through the brushes, settings, and layers while occasionally growing frustrated. But in the end, my negative perspective towards digital art slowly changed. What used to take roughly two hours to create an artwork now takes half the time. Being able to erase mistakes with just one click is incredibly convenient, whereas in traditional art, mistakes can sometimes end up being permanent, taking forever and costing money to cover up or fix. So, if you ask me, modern technology has shaped my process of making art in a positive way, making it faster and more convenient for us creatives. However, I now only use it to aid my process of designing and artmaking by incorporating the use of both digital art and traditional medium.”
Sofia Dominique R. Santos AB Fashion Design and Merchandising student
“The emergence of modern technology has profoundly reshaped the art and design world, both positively and negatively. On the one hand, digital tools like Photoshop and Illustrator have expanded creative possibilities, allowing artists to experiment and push boundaries in ways outside of traditional means, making them more accessible to learn. Technology has also democratized art, making it more accessible to a broader audience through social media platforms and online art markets. On the other hand, the reliance on technology has raised questions about authenticity and the commodification of art, and some argue that it has diluted the craftsmanship and emotional depth that traditional art forms possess. This rings especially true in the face of AI-generated images that claim to hold the depth that true art does.
“In the realm of fashion design, which is my personal art form, it is no different. Modern technology has played a dual role. On the one hand, it has been a catalyst for innovation and efficiency. Designers like Iris Van Hepren and Coperni have found ways to elevate their designs with almost magical engineering and chemistry. The fashion of today is about pushing the boundaries of imagination through techniques that incorporate technology. On the flip side, the rise of online shops, fast fashion, and digital fabrication has led to an increased focus on mass production and cost-cutting, often at the expense of artisanship, sustainability, and the support of local craft.
“This technological shift has transformed the fashion landscape, making it more accessible but also less personalized. Some argue that the reliance on technology has devalued the traditional craftsmanship and artistic expression that once defined the industry, replacing them with a more homogenized and commercially driven approach to design, especially for the masses that can’t afford or aren’t well versed in the consequences of succumbing to these negatives. But I believe that the heart and soul of a true artist will shine through and push these others to see the value in both the art and the human behind it.”
Lance Ernest M. Rubio AB Fashion Design and Merchandising student
“The fashion industry has undergone a transformation thanks to modern technology, which has an impact on all areas of the business from marketing to design. The advent of new technologies has changed the dynamics of the market and consumer relationships, while simultaneously fostering innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and improved customer experience.
“Firstly, digital technologies have had a big influence on the fields of design and innovation. With the use of softwares like Adobe Illustrator, CLO 3D, and CAD, designers can now digitally generate complex designs and prototypes. In the Fashion Design and Merchandising program of De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, there are two CAD courses offered to students. One is about enhancing the designs through the use of Kaledo software. Students can make their own designs of prints and patterns on a deeper level, involving every single thread from the weft to warp. The second CAD class tackles digital pattern making. The Modaris software is used in this class helping the students draft patterns in their computers from a basic bodice to a more complicated corset pattern. This speeds up the design process and lowers expenses by reducing the need for actual samples.
“Fashion businesses now have wider access to invaluable assets like data analytics and industry insights. Through different websites that provide information such as trend forecasts, market research, color trends, business reports, more fashion designers and students can easily gain knowledge in regards to the fashion industry. With the use of these websites, brands and designers may remain ahead of the curve by using predictive analytics, which can analyze enormous volumes of data to forecast fashion trends. The Fashion Design and Merchandising program of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde has exclusive access to WGSN, a trend forecasting company that supplies global brands with consumer and product design forecasts and provides business and marketing consultancy to clients.
“The fashion industry has undergone a significant advancement in technology that has made it more creative, efficient, and customer-focused. As a result of these developments, the industry is moving toward a future that is more dynamic, sustainable, and customer-focused. A balance between designing and merchandising which are very important in sustaining a fashion brand.”