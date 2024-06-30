Russian strike on Ukraine town wounds 36

KYIV (AFP) — Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region declared a day of mourning Sunday, a day after a Russian strike on the town of Vilniansk killed seven people and wounded three dozen.

Russia struck Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia, on Saturday.

“June 30 is a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Vilniansk,” local governor Ivan Fedorov said on social media.

The interior ministry said the number of wounded rose to 36.

It said the victims were three children, one woman and three men.

Footage released by emergency services showed workers clearing debris, with an almost completely destroyed low-rise building and officials saying the strike had hit shops.

Ukraine said eight people had been killed in 24 hours in villages in the embattled east.

The Ukrainian army said Saturday Russia continued to attack towards the city of Toretsk, where it launched an offensive in recent weeks, and that a battle is underway in the nearby frontline village of New York.

Meanwhile, Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones in areas near the border, Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

“Air defense systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions,” the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that air defenses had “destroyed several Ukrainian UAVs” and “there were no casualties or damage.”

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometers, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major new land offensive on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region last month in what he said was an operation to create a “buffer zone” and push Ukrainian forces back to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.