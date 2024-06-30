‘Roadtrip’ stars at Kim Soo-hyun’s fanmeet

Fangirling transcends age, bringing joy and inspiration to those who appreciate the craft of their favorite artists. This was evident last Saturday, 29 June, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where Carmina Villaroel, Janice de Belen, and Candy Pangilinan joined other fans for the Eyes on You Kim Soo-hyun Asia fan meet.
Presented by Wilbros Live, the event drew a diverse crowd, from young fans to those young at heart, including dedicated supermoms and Roadtrip stars Carmina Villaroel, Janice de Belen and Candy Pangilinan.
Candy Pangilinan shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a reel with the caption, “A road trip to see KIM SOO HYUN. I watched almost all his series from Dream High to Queen of Tears. I admire that he learned Tagalog words and sang English songs. He sings better with his comfortable language and genre.”
She praised his humility, recalling how he candidly admitted to being out of tune due to the loud cheering, yet still won over his audience with his honesty.
“Honesty is the best way to your audience’s heart. You got me there and way before that. Hihihi. He is a good actor,” she added.
She humorously concluded, “I am still waiting for your proposal.”
Villaroel documented her experience on TikTok. De Belen, meanwhile, posted on her social media with the caption “fangirls,” showcasing a photo of them wearing adorable headbands featuring a young Kim Soo-hyun.
Kim Soo-hyun, the highest-paid K-drama actor of 2021, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Known for his roles in Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love From The Star which achieved peak ratings of 42.2 percent and 28.1 percent respectively in South Korea, his performances have earned him widespread acclaim.
The recent finale of Queen of Tears where he starred opposite Kim Ji-won, further cemented his status as a top actor. He won the fan-voted Prizm Popularity Award at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards on 7 May.
Kim Soo-hyun’s repertoire includes hits like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, The Producers and Dream High.
During the Manila fanmeeting, Kim Soo-hyun serenaded the crowd with “Love You With All My Heart” and “Where You Will Go.” He also interacted with fans during the lucky draw, learning funny Tagalog words like “eme lang” and “charot” while making amusing gestures.
His last visit to the Philippines was in January 2023 for a fan meet organized by one of his endorsements, a testament to his enduring popularity and connection with his Filipino fans.