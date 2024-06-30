‘Roadtrip’ stars at Kim Soo-hyun’s fanmeet

Fangirling transcends age, bringing joy and inspiration to those who appreciate the craft of their favorite artists. This was evident last Saturday, 29 June, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where Carmina Villaroel, Janice de Belen, and Candy Pangilinan joined other fans for the Eyes on You Kim Soo-hyun Asia fan meet.

Presented by Wilbros Live, the event drew a diverse crowd, from young fans to those young at heart, including dedicated supermoms and Roadtrip stars Carmina Villaroel, Janice de Belen and Candy Pangilinan.

Candy Pangilinan shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a reel with the caption, “A road trip to see KIM SOO HYUN. I watched almost all his series from Dream High to Queen of Tears. I admire that he learned Tagalog words and sang English songs. He sings better with his comfortable language and genre.”

She praised his humility, recalling how he candidly admitted to being out of tune due to the loud cheering, yet still won over his audience with his honesty.

“Honesty is the best way to your audience’s heart. You got me there and way before that. Hihihi. He is a good actor,” she added.