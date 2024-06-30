PAOCC downplays threats

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) downplayed the seriousness of the threats they are receiving while investigating illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in the country.

In a radio interview, PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio believed that the threats might be intended to intimidate the commission.

PAOCC, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), raided numerous POGO hubs in Porac, Pampanga. These raids uncovered not only illegal operations but also concerning evidence, such as military uniforms suspected to belong to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

This resulted in the rescue of foreign nationals, including Chinese, Malaysians, and Vietnamese. Among those rescued were victims of torture and kidnapping.

The PAOCC previously stated that there are approximately 300 POGOs illegally operating in the country, avoiding regulation by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“We are receiving some threats. But perhaps they are just meant to scare us,” Casio said.

However, Casio highlighted the inherent vulnerability of the PAOCC team, composed mainly of civilian analysts and intelligence officers with limited security detail.

“We have to be careful, so to speak, it’s difficult,” Casio said.

Despite the threats, the official said PAOCC remains committed to its mission.

The spokesperson said that their agency uses a data-driven approach, analyzing information and collaborating with law enforcement for legitimate raids and legal cases against those operating illegal POGOs.

“The raids we’ve conducted in the past mainly involved coordination -- managing the case to ensure that it is always above board and orderly so that we can properly file cases against those behind it.”