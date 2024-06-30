Hungary’s Orban forming new EU parliament group

VIENNA, Austria (AFP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday announced he wanted to form a new European Union (EU) parliament alliance, together with Austria’s far-right party and the Czech centrist group of ex-premier Andrej Babis.

“We take on the responsibility to launch this new platform and new faction. I want to make it clear that this is our goal,” the nationalist premier told reporters at a joint press conference with Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Babis of ANO, calling for other parties’ support.

The new alliance, presented as “Patriots for Europe,” will need support from parties from four other countries to be recognized as a group in the EU parliament.

“A new era begins here, and the first, perhaps decisive moment of this new era is the creation of a new European political faction that will change European politics,” Orban said.

The three men signed a “patriotic manifesto” promising “peace, security and development” instead of the “war, migration and stagnation” brought by the “Brussels elite,” according to Orban.

Hungary on Monday takes on the rotating six-month EU presidency.

Under the presidency, the central European country has vowed to push for a “strong European policy” under the motto “Make Europe Great Again,” a nod to Orban’s “good friend” former United States president Donald Trump.

Orban’s Fidesz was a member of the center-right European People’s Party — the European Parliament’s biggest group — until it quit in 2021 amid wrangling over accusations of Hungary’s democratic backsliding.