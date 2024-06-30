Chinese vessels offer help as PCG rescues fishermen

In a rare moment of cooperation, Chinese coast guard and navy vessels stopped obstructing a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescue mission following an explosion Saturday aboard a Filipino-operated fishing boat at Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The PCG said Sunday that China Coast Guard (CCG) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships stopped tailing the PCG rescue mission after being informed of its humanitarian mission.

But for a while, tension enveloped the PCG operation with CCG and PLA Navy vessels trying to obstruct its attempt to reach the fishing boat “Akio,” which suffered an engine explosion 17 nautical miles southwest of Bajo de Masinloc on Saturday.

The dramatic rescue came at the heels of a 17 June incident, which saw CCG vessels ram and damage a Navy resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, resulting in injuries to eight members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Naval Special Operations Group, including one whose right thumb was sheared off during the encounter.

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, dispatched the BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), which was on patrol in the area, to provide immediate assistance after the explosion left the boat half-submerged and two of its eight crew members with second-degree burns.

First aid was given to the injured fishermen by PCG medical personnel on board the BRP Sindangan, and all eight crew members were given food and water.

According to PCG spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, the BRP Sindangan was, as of Sunday, towing the damaged fishing boat to arrive in Subic, Zambales Monday morning.

Radio challenges

“During the operation, our vessel received radio challenges and faced shadowing and initial blocking by China Coast Guard (CCG) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships,” Balilo stated.

Balilo added that the Chinese vessels ceased their actions once they were informed by the “Angel of the Sea” on board about the rescue’s humanitarian purpose.

The CCG also deployed two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) and extended offers to assist the fishermen from the “Akio.”

“In times of emergencies, the safety of life should always be our priority. The PCG and CCG communicated diplomatically and set aside issues on sovereignty, in the spirit of humanitarianism,” Balilo said.

Admiral Gavan highlighted the importance of PCG’s presence in the region, saying: “The swift rescue operation proves the significance of our constant presence at BDM. We will not elevate tension, but we will remain firm on our mission to ensure the safety of lives at sea.”

“Rest assured that Coast Guardians will continue to protect, look after, and take good care of the welfare of our fishermen no matter what, the Coast Guard way,” Gavan added.

The moment of cooperation occurred against the backdrop of the long-standing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea, part of the broader South China Sea.

The Angels of the Sea is an all-female unit that the PCG trained as radio operators, with 81 as initial graduates on 25 June 2021.

The PCG has said it recognizes the evolving “unique importance” of having female radio operators aboard its vessels and shore-based units, “especially in communicating with foreign ships, so as not to elevate tension.”

“We want our Angels of the Sea to become the voice of peaceful and rules-based order at sea, especially in our country’s sensitive maritime frontiers,” the PCG has said.

Potential flashpoint

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, is a key point of contention between the two nations.

China asserts its claim over much of the South China Sea through its “nine-dash line,” a demarcation that covers vast areas including Bajo de Masinloc.

However, the Philippines, along with other Southeast Asian nations, disputes this claim.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines, stating that China has no historical rights to resources within the sea areas falling within the “nine-dash line.”

Despite the ruling, China has continued to maintain a significant presence in the region, building artificial islands and deploying naval forces, which has led to frequent encounters and rising tensions.

Filipino fishermen have often found themselves at the center of the disputes, facing harassment and intimidation as they attempt to fish in traditional waters now patrolled by Chinese vessels.