Aliwan Festival uplifts Phl culture, heritage

A vibrant showcase of Philippine cultural festivals took center stage in celebration of the annual Aliwan Fiesta from 27 to 29 June 2024 as it brought together diverse traditions and energetic performances.

Hosted by the Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) since 2003, the event aims to celebrate and share Filipino heritage with both local and international audiences. The three-day festivities included street dancing competitions, concerts, a grand parade, and a beauty pageant.

For the pageant, at least 20 women representing various provinces, municipalities, and festivals competed for the coveted title of Reyna ng Aliwan.

The candidates captivated the audience at the Aliw Theater with their beauty, wit, and cultural pride.

A distinguished panel of judges, including radio personality Deo Macalma and renowned shoemaker Jojo Bragais, evaluated the contestants. Former Reyna ng Aliwan queens also graced the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Meantime, Daryl Ong serenaded the candidates during the evening gown segment, and special awards were presented for various categories. Mia Laureen Tamayo of Cebu Province’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival won Best in Swimsuit and Miss Friendship, while Michele Angela Okol of Manila’s Lakbayaw Festival clinched Best in Evening Gown, Darling of the Press and Miss Charm.

Mia Laureen Tamayo was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan 2024. Ammera Sulaiman Said Almamari of Quezon Province’s Tagultol Fishing Festival became the 1st runner-up, and representatives from Parañaque City, Manila, and Cebu City secured the 2nd runner-up spots. Almamari also received the Best Festival Costume Award.