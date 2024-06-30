AkoOFW seeks government support

The AkoOFW Partylist has called for enhanced government support mechanisms and robust protection for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Dr. Chie Umandap, founding chairman and first nominee of AkoOFW, made this remark during the well-attended OFW Conference at the Henry Sy Hall in BGC, Taguig City.

Umandap actively engaged in insightful discussions, focusing on the multifaceted challenges and promising opportunities confronting OFWs today.

Central to the conference’s outcomes was the adoption of a comprehensive resolution underscoring the collective voice of the participants, urging the government to prioritize the active participation of OFW officers in governmental operations.

Emphasis was placed on implementing policies that guarantee the safety, well-being, and rights of OFWs, while also advocating for the meaningful inclusion of OFW officers in decision-making processes that directly impact their communities abroad.

AkoOFW’s proactive role throughout the conference reaffirms its steadfast commitment to championing the interests and rights of OFWs on various fronts.

Beyond advocacy, the partylist continues to serve as a vital platform for promoting the welfare, empowerment, and sustainable development of overseas Filipinos in collaboration with all stakeholders.

The event gathered over 500 participants, including representatives from various OFW organizations, key government officials, and stakeholders from the private sector.