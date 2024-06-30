ADB taps ACEN solar system

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is well on its way to powering its entire headquarters in Mandaluyong City with renewable energy supplied by the Ayala Group’s ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES).

ADB recently signed a landmark partnership with ACEN RES where the power company is required to power the lender bank’s facilities with renewable energy from its portfolio of resources such as solar and wind.

“As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB is committed to lowering its carbon footprint. This includes sourcing electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind,” ADB vice president for administration and corporate management Bruce Gosper said over the weekend.

ADB has been sourcing a portion of its electricity from clean energy sources since 2014 as part of its sustainability drive.

Badge for ADB’s RE advocacy

ADB was given a “Powered by Renewable Energy” seal. The badge is typically given to ACEN RES customers who choose a 100 percent renewable energy supply.

For ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia, the partnership with ADB will be instrumental in driving the country’s renewable energy targets.

“We at ACEN are excited to expand our collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. ADB has been instrumental in driving the growth of our renewable energy portfolio in the Philippines and around the region through sustainable financing,” Francia said.

“I’m delighted to see the partnership being extended to the supply of clean energy to ADB’s headquarters, thereby strengthening our collaboration,” he added.

The government targets a 35 percent clean energy hike in the country’s total energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.