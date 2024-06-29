Yulo leaves for Paris

Gymnast Carlos Yulo is on track to reaching his peak form in time for the Paris Olympics next month.

The two-time world champion left for France early Saturday to join the national team in preparation for the Summer Games opening on 26 July.

Yulo, who was accompanied by his coach Aldrin Castañeda and sports occupational therapist Hazel Calawod, said he’ll spend the remaining weeks training and polishing his routines in Metz, France.

“My body is 70 to 80 percent ready. We will increase the training in the first and second week of the training camp and polish the routine in the third and fourth week,” Yulo said.

The 24-year-old gymnast also wants to improve his routine in the rings, pommel horse and high bar aside from concentrating on his pet events floor exercise, vault, and parallel bars.

“I’m still focused on my three pet apparatuses but at the same time, I want to stay consistent in the pommel, high bar and rings. I think I need to improve my stamina,” Yulo said.

“I want to be familiar with the apparatus that will be used in the competition and adjust to the weather and time difference.”

Last Sunday, seven Olympians already traveled to Metz to begin their Olympic training.

Yulo is one of the Philippines’ top Olympic medal hopes along with boxers Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam and pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

Aside from his build up for the Games, Yulo is also looking forward to interacting with his fellow Olympians once he reaches the training camp set up by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

“We might play in different sports but we have the same motivation. I’m super excited to see them, train alongside them and ask for some pointers. That’s a bonus for me,” Yulo said.

“I’m grateful the POC had this kind of program for us.”