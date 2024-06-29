WANTED: PERFECT CALLS - PFL open to using VAR to improve officiating

A new kind of equipment in football could help give the Philippines Football League (PFL) not only a modern feel but also improve the officiating of the matches.

The Football Video System (FVS) was presented at the 74th International Football Federation (FIFA) Congress in Bangkok last May as a possible alternative for countries who could not afford to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system used in major tournaments.

It was tested during the FIFA Youth Cup from 8 to 9 May and FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina was happy to report its success.

“We had two tournaments, one for the male and one for the female, with 36 matches staged in two different pitches. Those pitches were set up with two different camera plans because in reality, matches are operated with cameras but also automated cameras,” Collina said.

“One pitch had three cameras with one operator while the second pitch had seven cameras but no operator. The outcome during the video was very positive.”

“The system works with the footage ingested in the system in the computer and we have a review operator on the pitch to check on the field of play.”

Unlike VAR, FVS would function similarly like the one used in the Philippine Basketball Association where each team is given two attempts to call out clear violations in pitch.