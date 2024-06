Photos

TRAIN 'EM YOUNG

LOOK: The summer break promises to be productive for student athletes as the UP Track Oval hosts one of its largest grassroots sports events on Saturday, 29 June. The 2024 Kickstart Primer Soccer Clinic by Aspire aims to improve the sports skills of young children while instilling values of camaraderie and sportsmanship. Additionally, it offers them an opportunity to engage in recreational activities with their parents. | via Larry Cruz