SPARKING A REVOLUTION: PVL growth leads to new innovations

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) continues to evolve with the introduction of innovations to improve the level of play and parity in the field and add excitement to the competition.

The country’s first and only professional volleyball league will hold its first-ever Rookie Draft next month where participating clubs get to select potential stars from a crop of aspirants coming from the collegiate and amateur ranks.

A draft lottery was held to determine the order of selection where rebuilding Zus Coffee was drawn for the right to take the No. 1 pick overall in the Draft scheduled on 8 July at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

“This has been the brainchild of (PVL president) Sir Ricky Palou since 2021. It took a long time to plan and now it’s happening,” PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said.

About 47 rookie aspirants along with free agents signed up for the Draft, an event that adds glamor to an already well-loved league that has rivaled the popularity of basketball.

“I’m really excited right from the start. The emotion is very electrifying. We’re looking forward to a more exciting PVL tournament in the coming years especially with this Draft now,” Malonzo added.