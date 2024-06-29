SPARKING A REVOLUTION: PVL growth leads to new innovations

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) continues to evolve with the introduction of innovations to improve the level of play and parity in the field and add excitement to the competition.
The country’s first and only professional volleyball league will hold its first-ever Rookie Draft next month where participating clubs get to select potential stars from a crop of aspirants coming from the collegiate and amateur ranks.
A draft lottery was held to determine the order of selection where rebuilding Zus Coffee was drawn for the right to take the No. 1 pick overall in the Draft scheduled on 8 July at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.
“This has been the brainchild of (PVL president) Sir Ricky Palou since 2021. It took a long time to plan and now it’s happening,” PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said.
About 47 rookie aspirants along with free agents signed up for the Draft, an event that adds glamor to an already well-loved league that has rivaled the popularity of basketball.
“I’m really excited right from the start. The emotion is very electrifying. We’re looking forward to a more exciting PVL tournament in the coming years especially with this Draft now,” Malonzo added.
Aside from the Draft, the PVL this year has also implemented the awarding of green cards during games to teams that will display fairness, honesty and true sportsmanship in the face of intense competition.
Nxled was the first recipient of the Fair Play award for the number of accumulated green cards it had during the course of the season-opening All-Filipino Conference.
The PVL also improved its use of the Video Challenge System.
Adhering to international standards, the league introduced the system during the 2022 Reinforced Conference and has been a game-changer ever since.
“Actually, the video challenge that has been used by the league these past years improved a lot in volleyball, especially in officiating,” PVL chairman Tony Boy Liao said.
Introduced in 2012 by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, the video challenge allows coaches to call for a review to verify a referee’s decision on a certain action.
It adds more thrill to the game as players and spectators share the excitement of watching on the big screen whether the challenge is successful or not.
“It not only helps our referees (make the right call) but also gives spectators a chance to see how outcomes are decided per action because of the video challenge. We have a big screen to display what was being challenged and if the referees got the wrong or right call,” Liao added.
Video challenges proved very crucial for the sport where every single point counts. Games have been won and lost through decisive video challenges.
The league uses the standard 21-camera set-up for the system operated by a two-man crew with three trained referees rotating as video challenge officials.
The PVL also constantly updates its challenge system software and equipment. Operators go through seminars and training to enhance their skills.
Technology also played a huge role in boosting the PVL’s presence.
Gone are the days when fans could watch games on the venue or TV.
Games are available via livestream through its partner Pilipinas live. The PVL is also present on different social media platforms that keep fans up to date with the latest happenings in the league.
This year, the PVL is also bringing back the import-flavored Reinforced Conference opening on 16 July culminating with the short Invitational Conference where foreign guest teams get to test their mettle against local clubs.
But the biggest offering of the league this season is the longer and more exciting All-Filipino Conference that will run from October to May 2025.
More surprises await volleyball fans in the coming months that only the PVL can offer.