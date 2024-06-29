SETH IS SMITTEN WITH LOVE IN ‘DI KA NAG BEHAVE’

Seth Fedelin returns to the music scene showing off his romantic side in his new single “Di Ka Nag Behave.”

The hip hop track sets the story of being a comforting shoulder for a girl who had their heart broken. With its catchy and groovy beat, Seth details the efforts he is willing to do just to win over the heart of his loved one.

StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo served as the executive producers of the song. It was also arranged by Michael Cursebox Negapatan and composed by Jonnell Sarmiento.

Seth rose to prominence through his participation in Pinoy Big Brother: Otso in 2018. His charming personality and acting chops truly shined in various series such as Huwag Kang Mangamba, Lyric & Beat, Dirty Linen and Fractured. He is also set to star in the upcoming film My Future You along with his onscreen partner Francine Diaz.

As a recording artist, he released his first single “Kundi Ikaw” in 2022. He also performed several soundtracks for various shows and films such as “Kahit Na Anong Sabihin Ng Iba” from Hello Stranger, “Hindi Kita Iiwan” from Lyric & Beat, and “Mamahalin Kita Palagi” from 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!