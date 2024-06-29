SB19, Apl.de.Ap host an epic house party on ‘Ready’ MV

SB19 and Apl.de.Ap are throwing a massive house party on the music video of “Ready,” the dance-pop track released under Sony Music Entertainment.

“The concept of the music video revolves around the guys being away for a while and returning home to mount a party of a lifetime,” Apl.de.Ap explains. “While shot in Manila, it’s designed to be purposely ambiguous in location, and the maximalist design is intentional. It represents the arrival of SB19 as an international act. It’s an honor to be celebrating with the next pride of the Philippines.”

Working with Ben Mor

American filmmaker Ben Mor, who has directed visuals for some of the biggest global pop icons in recent memory, including Katy Perry, Britney Spears, John Legend, NAS and the Black Eyed Peas, helmed the MV. A good friend and frequent collaborator of Apl.de.Ap, Mor has always been fascinated by the design language of this country and has showcased it in many videos.

Apl.de.Ap revealed, “We have worked together for years as he has shot many Black Eyed Peas’ videos. The shoot was a bit of logistical madness because immediately after this, he was off to Athens to shoot another cool music video.”

Despite some logistical challenges, the “2 Proud” act expressed satisfaction with the final outcome. The Filipino-American rapper also revealed that he wanted to showcase a visually cool part of the Philippines that was different from what people usually see on postcards and in films.

“I believe the house has a real aesthetic and character. But I let the professionals take it from there.”

A fun shoot

SB19’s Pablo admitted that the creative process for the MV was different from anything they’ve done as a group. This time around, they’ve worked with a more Westernized approach, not completely relying on a storyboard.

“Apl.de.Ap was fun to work with and very chill,” he said. “His energy was infectious! Even the dancers and the talents gave their all. There’s never a dull moment in the shoot.”

Justin also raved about the experience of collaborating with Apl.de.Ap’s team. While they’re used to embracing story-driven concepts for an MV, the youngest member of the group shared in a statement that it felt great having fun on the shoot, as if it didn’t feel like work at all.

“Somehow it offered a refreshing reprieve,” he said.

A shiny club number that captures the sound of summer effortlessly regardless of the season, the collaborative song was penned by the Black Eyed Peas resident rapper with Jean-Baptiste, Vince Nantes, and Denzel. SB19’s Pablo and Josue (Radkidz), on the other hand, contributed to the production of the track, adding final touches and subtle sonic elements.