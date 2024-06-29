NPA remnants urged to surrender

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Saturday urged remnants of the New People’s Army (NPA) to surrender and avail of the government’s amnesty program.

NTF-ELCAC Executive Director, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., said the NPA rebels should consider abandoning their armed struggle aside as he expressed confidence that the armed component of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) would be eliminated within this year.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the families of those terrorists who perished in the Pantabangan clash. We appeal to the remaining NPA rebels to surrender to prevent further bloodshed),” Torres said, referring to a firefight in Barangay Malbang, Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija that killed 10 NPA rebels in action.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported the members of the Philippine Army’s 84th Infantry Battalion encountered rebels belonging to the NPA’s Komiteng Rehiyon Gitnang Luzon (KRGL) at about 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

In its post-operation report, the AFP recovered the bodies of seven male and three female rebels from the scene of the firefight.

There were no casualties reported from the government side.

Fatalities were identified as rebel leaders, such as Hilario Guiuo, also known as “Berting,” acting secretary of the rebel group and regional operation commander; Harold Sarenas Meñosa alias “Luzon,” Ptln Silangan Gitnang Luzon (PSGL) commander; Pepito Trinidad Bautista alias “Dylan,” team leader Sqd Tersera of PSGL; Reynan Mendoza alias “Mel;” and Archie Anceta alias “Joel.”

Also recovered from the rebels were 14 high-powered firearms, including an M203 and a machine gun, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

At least 89 active NPA guerilla fronts in the country have either been weakened or eliminated since NTF-ELCAC was created through Executive Order 70 in 2018.

The latest military report showed that only 11 weakened guerilla fronts remain and these are targeted for elimination within the year.