Moving towards becoming a smart city

Muntinlupa City is poised for a significant transformation — a metamorphosis into a Smart City and under the leadership of Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon, the city is actively implementing projects designed to streamline government services, leverage data for informed decision-making and ultimately, create a more efficient and transparent governance system.

This ambitious initiative goes beyond just grand infrastructure projects, as Biazon stressed the importance of improving day-to-day interactions between residents and the government.

The Management Information Systems office has been instrumental in developing and testing online platforms that simplify processes like permit applications. Imagine applying for a building permit or renewing a business license from the comfort of your home — a stark contrast to the traditional queuing and paperwork.

These online systems tap into a comprehensive database, further enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Muntinlupa’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) has already been lauded by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) as a model for other cities to follow.

This recognition, coupled with the prestigious 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance and a strong revenue performance the same year highlights Muntinlupa’s commitment to progress.

Meantime, education remains a cornerstone of the city’s development strategy. Scholarships, additional teachers and improved infrastructure showcase the dedication towards nurturing the future generation of Muntinlupa.

Muntinlupa’s journey towards becoming a Smart City is more than just technological advancements — it’s about creating a brighter future for its residents.

By prioritizing efficient government services, data-driven decision-making, and continued investment in education, Muntinlupa serves as a shining example of a city embracing innovation for the betterment of its people.

The city’s vision for a tech-powered future is ambitious, but overcoming the challenges and building trust with its residents can unlock its potential to become a model for other Philippine cities looking to embrace technology for a brighter tomorrow.