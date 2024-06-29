Malaysia to redesign ‘ugly’ Olympic kit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AFP) — Malaysian officials agreed Friday to redesign some of the country’s kit for next month’s Paris Olympics after fans derided the outfits as “ugly” and “cheap looking.”

Controversy erupted when the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) unveiled the gold-themed outfits featuring a tiger-stripe design last weekend.

Touted as symbolizing Malaysia’s “relentless pursuit for gold medals,” the garments including tracksuits, polo shirts and T-shirts quickly became a target of public derision.

Detractors were particularly upset with how the flag on the outfits were in gold instead of Malaysia’s red, blue, yellow and white.

The kits were to be used for traveling in, rather than competition, according to local reports.

Chef de mission Hamidin Mohamad Amin said they have “decided to improve the existing design.”

“After taking into consideration and feedback from all parties, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council and national sports fans, the Olympic council acknowledges that the design of the official jacket was not well received,” he said.

Earlier this week, in an attempt to quell the growing discontent, Amin proposed that a public competition be held for the design of the country’s Olympic kits in future.