ILOCOS NORTE PRIDE PARADE CELEBRATES LOVE AND ACCEPTANCE

LOOK: Rainbow-inspired fashion statements adorned the streets of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Saturday, 29 June 2024, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community paraded with pride and beauty. The event was made possible by the Population and GAD Office of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte. | via Jasper Dawang