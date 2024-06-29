Gilas Youth absorbs 59-point whipping

Gilas Youth was outclassed by a taller and stronger Lithuania side, 48-107, in a disappointing start in the FIBA U17 World Cup Saturday at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Lithuanians toyed with the Filipinos the whole match and even opened a 63-point lead late in the payoff period for a dominating win in Group A.

Arturas Butajevas flirted with a double-double as he led Lithuania with 22 points and nine rebounds while Kajus Mikalauskas scored 15 points behind a 5-of-7 field goal shooting clip.

Gilas missed the services of Kieffer Alas after suffering a sprained knee in a tune-up match against Canada during their buildup.

The Lithuanians set the tone for the blowout after cruising to a 23-13 lead in the first quarter.

Lithuania buried Gilas Youth in a deep hole, 105-42, after Arminas Vilkas’ rim-rattler in the last 1:25 of the game.

Gilas Youth committed 17 turnovers that Lithuania converted to 25 points. The Lithuanians also got their running game going with 33 fastbreak points.

Lithuania lorded it over the boards, 61-32.

Cletz David Amos, younger brother of Gilas Pilipinas standout Mason, was the lone Gilas Youth player to reach double digits with 10 points.

The Philippines will face gold medal contender Spain on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the same venue.