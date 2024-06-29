Enhancing creativity, idea Generation

As DAILY TRIBUNE marks its 24th anniversary today, I can say that as a young paper, it has undertaken a journey that connects the old and the new. Modern technology and the latest innovations have taken the place of typewriters, facsimile machines, desktop computers and many more.

Now in the 21st century, newspaper publications have various online applications that ease communication and information drives that reaches readers, viewers and followers here and abroad. Among those new innovations is the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

As a writer and journalist, I find it crucial to understand AI as I see its growing impact on the field of journalism. As a man nearing retirement age, I don't agree with the use of such online applications in doing an article or a written report despite the encouragement of young and not-so-young people around me.

Such an application may be helpful because it speeds up the work, but for me I would still prefer to write articles in my own natural and normal way. Why? because as I see it, AI applications will limit one's focus on in-depth and investigative journalism.

For some writers, perhaps AI serves as a tool for efficiency, as the computer applications help them generate articles, reports, and even creative pieces. As a tool, AI can help journalists draft content based on the guidelines given the AI app, thus saving time.

AI applications can be helpful in gathering data and information, doing research and fact-checking such information received by the writer. Perhaps, AI applications can be used in handling routine tasks, like doing financial reports and sports updates, or even counting election returns during national and local elections.

Here are the good things I see in using AI applications: It enables writers to respond quickly and accurately to breaking news and emerging trends in social media platforms. The application may also give real-time analysis on certain issues. AI applications can also help increase one's visibility on social platforms as it optimizes the product or written content for search engines.

There are times that a writer finds it hard to think about a particular topic to discuss, here the AI application can suggest topics based on trends and audience interests.

As the AI application is useful, I can say that such a facility helps the Filipino writer in enhancing creativity and idea generation.