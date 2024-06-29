Electric, hybrid and combustion vehicles for a sustainable future

Remaining sustainable and efficient in an era where the operative words are electric and AI, the DAILY TRIBUNE discussed with Alex Pamplona, PGA Cars EV manager, how they are moving forward and making their customers ready for an EV-future.

DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): How has the transition from gas-fueled cars to EVs been for PGA Cars?

ALEX PAMPLONA (AP): PGA Cars has been at the forefront of embracing electrification, transitioning from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). While we continue to offer combustion engine vehicles, we are future-proofing our lineup by introducing electric vehicles to the market and developing infrastructure to support them.

DT: What did you do (or are still doing) to convince customers that an EV is a “good” car?

AP: We continuously listen to our clients’ concerns and address them comprehensively. Offering test drives allows our clients to experience firsthand the differences. Of course, people are still hesitant since it is a new technology: