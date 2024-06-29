Electric, hybrid and combustion vehicles for a sustainable future

Remaining sustainable and efficient in an era where the operative words are electric and AI, the DAILY TRIBUNE discussed with Alex Pamplona, PGA Cars EV manager, how they are moving forward and making their customers ready for an EV-future.
DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): How has the transition from gas-fueled cars to EVs been for PGA Cars?
ALEX PAMPLONA (AP): PGA Cars has been at the forefront of embracing electrification, transitioning from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). While we continue to offer combustion engine vehicles, we are future-proofing our lineup by introducing electric vehicles to the market and developing infrastructure to support them.
DT: What did you do (or are still doing) to convince customers that an EV is a “good” car?
AP: We continuously listen to our clients’ concerns and address them comprehensively. Offering test drives allows our clients to experience firsthand the differences. Of course, people are still hesitant since it is a new technology:
Electric vehicles (EVs) offer numerous advantages over internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. They produce zero tailpipe emissions, significantly reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions compared to gasoline vehicles. EVs also have lower operating costs due to cheaper electricity and less frequent maintenance requirements, thanks to their simpler mechanics with fewer moving parts. They deliver instant torque and smooth acceleration without the lag typical of gasoline engines and operate much more quietly, contributing to less noise pollution.
EVs are also more energy-efficient, converting a higher percentage of battery energy into driving power compared to the energy conversion efficiency of gasoline vehicles. Additionally, EVs can be charged using renewable energy sources like solar or wind power, further reducing their environmental impact.
DT: How do you find the cars you drive? Both the gas-fueled and the EVs?
AP: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) surpass ICE vehicles in both performance and efficiency. They boast unmatched instantaneous acceleration and lower operating costs per kilometer. Moreover, linking a home charger to solar panels allows for free charging, further enhancing their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.
DT: Is the Pinoy or Pinay ready for the move to EVs?
AP: Several factors influence the decision to own an electric vehicle. Key considerations include one’s lifestyle, such as frequent out-of-town travel, and the availability of electrical provision in residences for charging. Home charging is particularly efficient for BEVs. If you prioritize a high-performance vehicle that offers a quiet, comfortable ride, is unaffected by rising petrol prices, and embodies sustainability, EVs are the ideal choice.
DT: Do you think that in the future you will have sales staff that are AI? or do you still believe that a ‘human” sales person is needed?
AP: In considering the future of sales, it’s undeniable that AI technologies are advancing rapidly. While AI-driven salespersons are not currently being utilized, it’s worth noting that advancements in AI technology are continually evolving across various industries. For instance, Audi has been pioneering developments in AI with projects like Audi AI. These initiatives illustrate how AI is being integrated into different facets of technology and may influence future applications in vehicles and potentially in sales roles down the line. Nevertheless, the unique human qualities of empathy, intuition, and interpersonal skills that sales executives bring to the table remain indispensable for building strong customer relationships and driving business growth.
At PGA Cars the commitment to excellence extends beyond the vehicles themselves; it’s about bestowing peace of mind upon Porsche and Audi car owners. With a steadfast dedication to superior service and a forward-thinking approach, PGA Cars Philippines establishes the benchmark for automotive excellence in the electric era.