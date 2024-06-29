DTI seizes P3-M uncertified auto products in North Cotabato

More than P3 million automotive products were seized by the Department of Trade and Industry in North Cotabato, according to a report Saturday by DTI Task Force Kalasag.

The report said netted was a significant haul of uncertified lead-acid storage batteries and motor vehicle brake fluid with a total value exceeding P3.1 million.

The seizure of uncertified products was a result of the team’s heightened enforcement operation initiated last 17 to 20 June 2024 when the task force seized 992 units of uncertified products across the region.

The largest crackdown involved 754 uncertified units amounting to P2.8 million, discovered in an automotive shop located in Poblacion, Kidapawan City.

Seized products

The seized products do not bear Philippine Standard (PS) markings and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, violating Republic Act 4109 or the Products Standards Law.

“Task Force Kalasag’s recent seizure of uncertified lead-acid batteries and brake fluids is a critical step in protecting consumers from potential safety hazards. These uncertified automotive products risk fires, explosions, and road accidents,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said.

“By removing these unsafe products from the market, we ensure a safer environment for Filipino consumers and promote fair competition among responsible businesses that prioritize consumer safety. We encourage the consuming public to be vigilant and choose certified automotive products from reputable sources,” he added.

The DTI established Task Force Kalasag in April 2024 to strengthen consumer welfare and ensure a fair-trade environment, a priority DTI goal to empower and care for consumers through firm monitoring and enforcement of product quality standards across all businesses.

Nationwide monitoring

With action teams manned by the FTG-FTEB enforcement unit, the task force conducts nationwide monitoring, surveillance, enforcement, prosecution, and adjudication.

Furthermore, it provides quick response actions during calamities, disasters, and public emergencies.