DTI seizes P3-M uncertified auto products in North Cotabato

The Department of Trade and Industry seized uncertified automotive products worth more than P3 million in North Cotabato.

In a report on Saturday, the DTI Task Force Kalasag said they netted a significant haul of uncertified lead-acid storage batteries and motor vehicle brake fluid, with a total value exceeding P3.1 million.

The seized uncertified products were the result of the team’s heightened enforcement operation from 17 to 20 June 2024, in which the task force seized 992 units of uncertified products across the region.

The largest crackdown involved 754 uncertified units amounting to P2.8 million, discovered in an automotive shop located in Poblacion, Kidapawan City.

The seized products do not bear Philippine Standard (PS) markings and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, violating Republic Act No. 4109 or the Products Standards Law.

“Task Force Kalasag’s recent seizure of uncertified lead-acid batteries and brake fluids is a critical step towards protecting consumers from potential safety hazards. These uncertified automotive products risk fires, explosions, and road accidents,” said DTI Secretary Fred Pascual.

“By removing these unsafe products from the market, we ensure a safer environment for Filipino consumers and promote fair competition among responsible businesses that prioritize consumer safety. We encourage the consuming public to be vigilant and choose certified automotive products from reputable sources,” he added.

The DTI established Task Force Kalasag in April 2024 to strengthen consumer welfare and ensure a fair-trade environment, which reflects DTI’s goal to empower and care for consumers through firm monitoring and enforcement of product quality standards across all businesses.

With action teams manned by the FTG-FTEB enforcement unit, the task force conducts nationwide monitoring, surveillance, enforcement, prosecution, and adjudication. Furthermore, it provides quick response actions during periods of calamities, disasters, and public emergencies.

Since its launch, Task Force Kalasag has already confiscated 1,282 units of uncertified lead-acid batteries and 226 motor vehicle brake fluids with a total value of almost P 4 million.

The enforcement efforts have spanned across Region 4A (Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal); Metro Manila (Parañaque City); Region 3 (Pampanga); Region 8 (Tacloban and Eastern Samar); and Region 9 (General Santos, Koronadal, Kidapawan and Tacurong City).

“Expanding our operations sends a clear message: The DTI is taking a strong stance against unscrupulous business owners and will not hesitate to take action against those who put Filipino consumers at risk. Every Filipino consumer deserves access to a marketplace filled with only high-quality and safe products,” said FTG Supervising Head and Assistant Secretary Agaton Teodoro Uvero.