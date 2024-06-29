AI for All: Aboitiz Foundation’s Elevate AIDA to Train Basilan Women in AI Skills

One of the Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship initiatives, the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) Training Program, is now extending its reach to more women in Isabela City, Basilan. As one of 18 local government units (LGUs) participating in the program implementation, this effort builds on past successes in the province, aiming to transform lives through digital upskilling.

Over the next three weeks, 100 underprivileged and underskilled women will have the opportunity to gain essential digital skills and thrive in virtual work environments. Facilitated in partnership with Connected Women, the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), and the LGU of Isabela City, the program is dedicated to empowering women from diverse backgrounds, including mothers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens to bridge economic disparities and foster inclusive growth.

“With the training provided by Elevate AIDA, I developed my skills and found hope in participating in AI projects,” shared Cheryl Fajardo, a program graduate. “It’s comforting for mothers like us to work from home and contribute to our families,” she added.

Meanwhile, AIM lends its Aboitiz Tech Space as the training facility for this program. This state-of-the-art technology hub provides an inclusive and conducive learning environment for onsite and hybrid modes of program delivery, ensuring participants have access to cutting-edge resources.

Geralden Gabay, another graduate, emphasized the program’s impact: “It’s not too late for women like me. The income I earned from this training is used for household needs. The upskilling sessions really helped me in landing a project as a data annotator.”

By providing essential skills for the digital industry, the program aims to equip participants with advanced capabilities, enhance household incomes through entrepreneurship, freelancing, and remote work, and contribute to the national digitization project, thereby fostering sustainable economic resilience.

Nima Duma, a resident of Isabela, highlighted her transformative journey through the program’s first run in Basilan: “My improved skills have opened new opportunities and made me a valuable asset in various projects. This training has not only enhanced my job performance but also increased my competitiveness in the job market.”

The Elevate AIDA program offers specialized training in AI data annotation, preparing women for remote work and professional communication. Graduates will join Connected Women’s workforce pool, using their newly acquired expertise to provide data annotation services, generate job opportunities, and invigorate local economies. This is further underscored by the success of the Pilot program in Toledo City, Cebu, where 60 women achieved a 100% graduation rate and over half secured employment through Connected Women.

“This initiative is dedicated to the resilient women of Isabela City, Basilan. We fully believe in your potential and are committed to providing the tools and support needed to succeed in the digital age. Your creativity and determination are crucial to driving community progress,” said Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Aboitiz Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to its partners and supporters for their unwavering commitment to this cause. Together, they are building a future where gender equality is a daily reality. Their dedication is both inspiring and impactful.

“As they move forward, it is essential to remember that each step brings them closer to an inclusive society. They encourage continued support for women’s empowerment through meaningful actions that pave the way for real change,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.