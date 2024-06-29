A universe of synergies for Phl, Korea

AKorean delegation of bureaucrats and space experts led by Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa recently visited the Philippine Space Agency to further both country’s exploration of space, and possible avenues of cooperation therefor.

One milestone project in cooperation with South Korea is the Pan-Asia Partnership for Geospatial Air Pollution Information and the Pandora Asia Network project—a technology transfer, data-sharing and capacity-building initiative on air pollution using data from the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer aboard Korea’s GEO-KOMPSAT-2B satellite complemented by ground-based remote sensing instruments called Pandora.

Launched by ROK in 2020, GEMS is the world’s first geostationary satellite sensor for air quality monitoring.

This technology enables hourly monitoring of air pollution levels in almost 20 countries in Asia, including the Philippines.

Selected Pandora sites in the country include Puerto Princesa in Palawan and Manila Observatory in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

These sites were identified based on existing infrastructure, logistics, and scientific merit. In particular, the proposed Pandora sites are selected to cover different concentrations of air pollutants (such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter) across the country based on historical records both from ground and satellite observations.

Meteorological parameters, such as rainfall and cloud cover, are also considered in the selection process. Other candidate sites for potential additional Pandora instruments include Ilocos Norte and Cebu City.

The ground vertical column measurement of air pollutants from Pandora are used in conjunction with the GEMS observation for comprehensive and improved monitoring of air quality across the country and the Asia Pacific.

With its hyperspectral sensor and geostationary orbit, GEMS will provide measurements of different air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, and particulate matter at an hourly rate during daytime.

With the P12.6 million partnership aiming to monitor the condition of the Philippines’ air quality using data from the GEMS and Pandora instruments, this will further enhance national capacity as well as fill in the data gap in the country for better understanding of air pollution and air quality monitoring.

“Air quality can significantly affect the health and quality of life of people everywhere. Satellites and measurements from space provide additional perspectives that complement and enhance ground measurements and existing air quality monitoring initiatives in our country,” PhilSA director general Marciano said.

KOICA Country Director Kim Eunsub emphasized that the milestone project will highlight the substantial contribution of space science and technology applications in the socio-economic development of the Philippines.

He is optimistic that “the partnership will contribute to the furtherance of PhilSA’s mandate of strengthening national security, space research and climate change management.”

It is further enhancing the strong and dynamic relationship between the Philippines and Korea through the sharing of satellite air quality data, best practices of GEMS data application and technology, joint research and successful project implementation.

During their visit, the Korean delegation was also apprised of updates on the PAPGAPI-PAN project.

Various collaborations, such as capacity-building programs in Korea and PhilSA’s partnership with Perigee were discussed.