As Independence Day approaches, New York City is buzzing with anticipation for Macy's 48th annual Fourth of July fireworks display. This year, the event promises to be bigger and more impressive than ever, with the show moving to the Hudson River for the first time in over a decade.

Behind the scenes, a team of 50 skilled pyrotechnicians is meticulously preparing for the grand event. They're loading an astounding 60,000 shells, each carefully designed to create a dazzling array of colors and patterns in the night sky. Among the new features this year is a special red, white, and blue aerial shell that will burst in sequence, along with a synchronized American flag fireworks display.

The move to the Hudson River allows for larger diameter shells and a more three-dimensional experience, according to organizers. The show will also incorporate drone work and stage pyrotechnics, promising some surprise elements for spectators.

The excitement for the event is evident, with overwhelming demand causing the city's free ticket distribution website to crash. Despite this, organizers are working to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the spectacle.

Safety remains a top priority, with the FDNY's fire prevention inspectors carefully checking each shell. The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks special will air on New Center Maine on the evening of July 4th, allowing viewers at home to join in the celebration of this beloved American tradition.