Senate panel backs indigenous gas

The Senate Committee on Energy pushed for the development of indigenous gas resources, citing the need for a “long- term solution” to ensure national energy security and reliability.

The panel issued the statement after its members visit the Malampaya Shallow Water Platform situated 50 kilometers off the coast of Palawan with executives of Prime Infra and Prime Energy.

“When you experience this [visit] and you see the kind of investments that goes into ensuring energy security and energy reliability. Reliability is you will have power 24/7, security is when you have access, and that is where indigenous [gas] comes in,” a panel member said.

“When we have our own source, that gives us more security. It is very simple,” according to the panel.

The Malampaya Deepwater gas-to-power project is the country’s first and only indigenous gas resource off the province of Palawan.

It supplies about 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs and has significantly contributed to the nation’s energy independence since 2001.

Encouraging call

The next big challenge is exploration and ensuring energy supply for the next 15, 20 years. It’s about planning long-term. That’s what I hope I can bring to the discussion and help by way of policymaking.

Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci extended his appreciation to the committee for the visit, noting that its members witnessed the efforts of the team to “keep the lights on” underscores the critical importance of their work.

Lucci said the visit coincides with Malampaya’s continuous preparation for its Phase 4 drilling program, which aims to drill and tie-in two new deepwater wells starting 2025 and produce new gas by 2026.

“We remain committed to supporting the Department of Energy’s initiatives to enhance the development of the country’s indigenous fuel resources the idea being that gas is a natural transition fuel as the Philippines moves towards renewable energy,” Lucci said.