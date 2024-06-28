Remulla hails Teves’ extradition

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said he looks forward to the trial of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. after the Department of Justice (DoJ) successfully secured his extradition from a Timor-Leste court.

“This victory is not just for the DoJ but for the entire Philippines and every Filipino who believes in our criminal justice system. Teves’ evasion tactics have ended; he can no longer escape the legal consequences and must face the charges head-on,” Remulla said.

“Teves will finally face trial, address the long-delayed proceedings, and have the opportunity to prove his innocence if he is indeed innocent,” he added.

Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ counsel, cautioned the government against celebrating early.

“Not so fast, You have not won. Not by a long shot. For one, the judgment is still appealable, a recourse that we have every intention of taking. Then we still have the option of political asylum,” Topacio said.

“And even if you bring Mr. Teves back, you will still have to prove him guilty in the face of recantations by all witnesses previously against him who were tortured and intimidated into testifying falsely against him,” Topacio added.

“You still have to defend your planted evidence, in light of the recent rulings of the courts revealing their bogus nature and the admission to bail of Mr. Teves’ co-accused on the ground of weak evidence.”

In a press conference on Friday, the DoJ said they are confident that the appeal to be filed by Teves would be denied.

“We are very confident that the same decision would be rendered in the motion for reconsideration or the appeal would be denied in due course by the Timor-Leste judicial authorities,” said DoJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez.

He explained the lawyers of Teves can only file a motion for reconsideration on the decision of the Court of Appeals since Timor-Leste, which only achieved independence from Indonesia in 2002, has yet to fully establish a Supreme Court where the appeal on the extradition decision could be filed.

“They have a period of appeal of 30 days,” said Vasquez who cited Timor-Leste laws.

Vasquez said that contrary to the claims of Topacio, Teves can no longer seek political asylum in Timor-Leste.

“‘Political asylum was the first recourse that was availed of former congressman Arnie Teves. This was denied. They filed a motion for reconsideration. This was denied as well. So, to our minds, as lawyers, that is the end of the rope on that particular aspect,” he said.

The extradition of Teves was confirmed on Thursday night by the DoJ.

In a statement, DoJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said: “The DoJ confirms the grant of the extradition request made by the Philippine government. The information was relayed to us by the Attorney-General of Timor-Leste. We have won.”

“We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts,” said Clavano.

Teves and several others have been charged with 10 counts of murder, 12 counts frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder for the March 4, 2023 deaths of 10 persons, including Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, and injuries to 18 others in Pamplona town.

The cases filed in Negros Oriental had been ordered transferred to Manila by the Supreme Court.

Regional Trial Court Judge Merianthe Pacita M. Zuraek of Branch 51 on 5 September 2023, issued an arrest order against Teves and his co-accused. The arrest order against Teves could not be enforced since the former congressman had been abroad long before the filing of the cases in court.

On 21 March, local authorities of Timor-Leste arrested Teves while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar in the capital city of Dili under the red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Aside from Teves, the 11 other co-accused are Marvin Miranda, Rogelio Antipolo Jr., Rommel Pattaguan, Winrich Isturis, John Louie Gonyon, Dahniel Lora, Eulogio Gonyon Jr., Joric Labrador, Joven Javier, Benjie Rodriguez and Jhudiel Rivero.

Teves, on top of the murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder cases, had been designated terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council and his assets in the Philippines had been ordered frozen. Terrorism charges have been filed against him and several other respondents before the DoJ.

He is also facing murder charges for the deaths of three persons in Negros Oriental in 2019.