Quilauin, first adobo

Discover a selection of fascinating dishes from the Galleon Trade-era at the Corniche restaurant at Diamond Hotel Philippines until 7 July as prepared by featured chef and culinary heritage advocate Chef Christopher Carangian.

Take a journey to the past and enjoy featured specialties steeped in culinary culture from the era of the Galleon Trade.

From the year 1529 is the Potaje de Adobado de Gallina, a chicken dish inspired by the Pipian, which originated in Mexico.

Then, in 1613, the Adobo de los Naturales came about, which is currently known as dry adobo and is made from a combination of pork and chicken.

Another dish to be highlighted is the Quilauin from 1794, the first Filipino food seen by Antonio Pigafetta and referred to as the first adobo.

Chef Christopher Carangian will guide diners into the origins of Filipino cuisine through the dishes he will showcase at the Corniche lunch and dinner buffet priced at P3,880 net per person.

As founder and president of Razorchef Philippines and Punong Heneral of the Culinary Generals of the Philippines, Carangian’s passion for exploring and reintroducing local, traditional dishes aims to promote the country’s historical identity.

Diamond Hotel will also recreate the Malolos Congress Dinner of 1898, wherein the proclamation of Philippine Independence was ratified in Bulacan.

Savor the best of the original French menu, to be prepared by Carangian, alongside fine wine pairings on 9 July at the Diamond Ballroom at 7 p.m. for P6,800 net per person.

Reserve a table by ringing (632) 8528-3000. Or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com.