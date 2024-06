Photos

'Pasay Overloved'

LOOK: The local government of Pasay City holds the "Pasay City Pride Parade: Pasay Overloved" on Friday, 28 June 2024, where members of the LGBTQIA community paraded on the streets of Pasay wearing vibrant festival costumes. This event showcased unity and acceptance, emphasizing the message that LGBTQIA individuals are beloved members of society. The parade was a joyful celebration, filled with colorful displays and enthusiastic participants. | via Yummie Dingding.