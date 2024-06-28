Motorists love reforestation and livelihood development, too

The country’s automotive leader, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP), expands its nature conservation efforts with its upland tree planting in a 50-hectare adopted area in Siniloan, Laguna. The company recently mobilized a group of volunteers to plant 1,000 native tree seedlings with the aim of boosting potential livelihood source for the locals, enhancing biodiversity, and developing future carbon sinks at the same time.

Fifty-six volunteers representing TMP’s workforce, GT Capital Holdings Inc., Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and the People’s Organization of Siniloan ascended to the uplands of Barangay Magsaysay in Siniloan that is part of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range.

This terrestrial site is part of a critical ecosystem, being home to the Philippines’ oldest forests and a habitat for megadiverse endemic flora and fauna.

This initiative converges with the DENR’s National Greening Program (NGP), a massive forest rehabilitation program aimed at reducing poverty, promoting food security, conserving biodiversity, and mitigating climate change in the country.

In its five-year implementation, TMP shall provide upfront financial compensation to the People’s Organization of Siniloan for every hectare that the local members will nurture, monitor, and maintain. Upon successful completion with a high survival rate, the tree species that were selected by the DENR are expected to eventually generate income for the residents through agroforestry.

To date, TMP has planted 21,000 out of the 25,000-target total number of native fruit-bearing and timber tree seedlings since TMP began its initial rehabilitation efforts on the same site in 2022.