LGBTQIA+ couples get hitched

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) reported on Friday that at least five couples from the LGBTQIA+ community participated in a Commitment Ceremony as part of the 2024 SBMA Pride Celebration.

The ceremony, held at the Subic Park Hotel, aimed to recognize and celebrate the loving unions of same-sex couples, according to Amethya dela Llana-Koval, chair of the SBMA Gender and Development Executive Committee.

This year’s Pride celebration carries the theme “Pride: Empowering Commitment & Unity.”

“The SBMA’s LGBTQIA+ Commitment Ceremony was officiated by representatives of the LGBTS Christian Church Inc., Reverend Cresencio Agbayani Jr. and Pastor Macario Sangcap,” Dela Llana-Koval said. “Five couples participated and shared their vows.”

The couples who participated were identified as Allen Dampil and Katherine Morales; Mavel Pascual and Maria Ana Liza Cruz; Nigelle Pedrosa and Clyde Canlas; Angel Villanueva and Kert Baugan; and Cristina Karen Cruz and Danna Marie Bautista.

The ceremony, organized in cooperation with the SBMA Employees Association, the Olongapo City VAWC Association, and Barangay Gordon Heights led by Captain Priscilla Ponge (a member of the LGBTQIA+ community), incorporated traditional wedding rituals. These included exchanging vows, exchanging rings, and symbolic gestures with a bible, cord, veil, and wedding tokens. The event also featured cake cutting and a toast.