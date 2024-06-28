Lamitan celebrates ‘Lami-Lamihan Festival’

The local government of Lamitan City kicked off its 41st Lami-Lamihan Festival celebration by honoring two top military officers as adopted sons of the city.

Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, and his deputy Col. Frederick M. Sales were bestowed the honor during the Mayor’s Night: “Gabi ng Parangal” program.

Mayor Roderick H. Furigay said Luzon and Sales’ leadership and commitment earned them the recognition.

“The ‘Adopted Sons’ of Lamitan City is a testament to their dedication and service to the community,” Furigay said.

Luzon, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the honor.

“I commit myself to live by the qualities of a Lamiteño,” Luzon said. “I have learned that Lamiteños are friendly, hospitable, virtuous, resilient and persevering.”

The Mayor’s Night program began with a welcome message from Furigay, who stressed unity and community spirit and also included recognition of medalists for their achievements during BARMAA, an awarding ceremony for the city’s achievement of zero open defecation, and an honoring of outstanding Lamiteños.

The Laguring Sisters provided musical entertainment, and celebrity reservist 1st Lt. Ronnie Liang also performed.